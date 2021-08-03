Singapore reports 111 new Covid-19 cases

The new infections included 106 locally transmitted cases, of which 65 were linked to previous cases and have already been placed on quarantine, 16 were linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance, and 25 were currently unlinked, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Singapore, Aug 3 (IANS) Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 111 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total tally in the country to 65,213.

There were five more imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

A total of 602 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation. There are currently 36 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and seven in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

In total, 38 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection in Singapore.

As of August 1, Singapore has administered a total of 7,638,279 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination program, covering 4,313,182 individuals. As many as 3,448,193 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

--IANS

int/rs