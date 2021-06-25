Singapore reports 20 new Covid-19 cases, 62,513 in total

Singapore, June 26 (IANS) Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 20 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total tally to 62,513.

Among the new cases, 15 are in the community and five are imported, the Xinhua news agency reported.

On Friday, 21 more recovered Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 62,161 in the country.