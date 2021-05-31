Singapore reports 25 new Covid cases

Singapore, May 31 (IANS) Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 25 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, 19 of which were locally transmitted and six imported, bringing the total infection tally to 62,028.

Of the local cases, 13 were linked to previous cases, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Sunday, 11 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 61,434.