Singapore reports 33 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, May 30 (IANS) Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, including 23 locally-transmitted cases and 10 imported ones, bringing the total tally to 62,003.

Of the local cases, 19 are linked to the previous cases and four are currently unlinked.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 199 cases in the week before to 138 cases in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from 48 cases in the week before to 23 cases in the past week, the Xinhua news agency reported.