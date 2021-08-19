Singapore reports 53 new Covid-19 cases

The new infections included 49 locally transmitted cases. As many as 23 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed on quarantine. Seven are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance, while 19 are currently unlinked, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Singapore, Aug 19 (IANS) Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 53 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 66,334.

There are four imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Among them, three were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

A total of 402 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation. There are currently 26 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and six in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The MOH said that a 64-year-old male Singaporean has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the Covid-19 death toll in Singapore to 46.

As of August 17, 77 per cent of Singapore's population have completed the full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination program, and 82 per cent have received at least one dose.

The ministry also announced that from Wednesday Singapore will extend the Covid-19 national vaccination programme further to short-term pass holders who have been in Singapore for an extended period of time, and to eligible short-term visit pass holders who have been in Singapore for at least 60 days continuously.

