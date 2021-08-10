Singapore reports 54 new Covid-19 cases

The new infections included 53 locally transmitted cases. As many as 31 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed on quarantine. Seven are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance, while 15 are currently unlinked, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Singapore, Aug 11 (IANS) Singapore's Ministry of Health reported 54 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 65,890.

There was one imported case, who was detected and isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

A total of 508 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation. There are currently 32 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 11 in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

As of Monday, 72 per cent of Singapore's population have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination program, and 81 per cent have received at least one dose.

