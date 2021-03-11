Singapore reports 8 new Covid-19 cases

There were no cases from migrant workers' dormitories, the Straits Times reported.

There was one community case, and seven imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Singapore, March 11 (IANS) There were eight new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Thursday, taking Singapore's total to 60,070.

There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Wednesday, all of which were imported cases.

A five-year-old girl from India was among the 10.

The short-term visit pass holder is asymptomatic and is a contact of a previous case.

The remaining two short-term visit pass holders who tested positive travelled from Indonesia.

There were also two permanent residents who returned from India and Turkey as well as a dependant's pass holder who arrived from India.

Another four work permit holders arrived from countries including Bangladesh and Malaysia.

There were no community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories, said the Health Ministry.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased to two cases in the past week, from four cases in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased to one case in the past week, from four cases in the week before.

With six cases discharged on Wednesday, 59,896 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 25 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 97 are still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 117 million people. More than 2.6 million people have died.

--IANS

int/rs