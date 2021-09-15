Singapore reports 837 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Sep 15 (IANS) There were 755 new cases reported in the community on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.
This is the highest in more than a year, the Straits Times reported.
There were also 77 cases among dormitory residents and five imported ones, bringing the total to 837 new Covid-19 cases.
A new cluster with 10 cases has also surfaced at All Saints Home in Jurong East.
Nine are residents and one is a staff member.
The total number of infections in Singapore stands at 73,131.
--IANS
int/rs