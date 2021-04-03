Singapore reports one local Covid-19 case

Singapore, April 4 (IANS) Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1 community case and 17 imported cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing its total tally to 60,468.

The case in the community is a 24 year-old female Myanmar national who is a foreign domestic worker. She arrived from Myanmar on January 30 and started work at her employer's residence on March 9, the Xinhua news agency reported.