Singapore selects 24 private healthcare institutions to provide Sinovac vaccine

These providers will draw from MOH's existing stock, and can administer the vaccine to Singapore citizens, permanent residents and persons holding long-term passes who wish to take the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine, MOH said in a press release.

Singapore, June 17 (IANS) Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) has selected 24 private healthcare institutions to be licensed providers of the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine under the Special Access Route (SAR), MOH said here on Wednesday.

MOH said these vaccines are being provided for the providers at no cost, individuals should take note that the providers should not charge them for the vaccine cost. Those interested may contact the providers directly from June 18 for more details on how they may receive the vaccine, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The first batch of Sinovac vaccine purchased by Singapore arrived in February, and MOH said earlier this month that Sinovac can be administered in Singapore under the special access route after it was approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As the Sinovac-CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine remains unregistered and is not authorized by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for use under the Pandemic Special Access Route in Singapore, it is to be provided only under the SAR framework, and hence will not be covered under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (VIFAP) meant for the national vaccination program, according to MOH.

Individuals who nevertheless wish to receive Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccinations under the SAR framework should discuss with their doctors in the selected private healthcare institutions the risks and benefits of using the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine, and jointly make an informed decision, MOH said.

On Wednesday, Singapore reported 19 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection and five imported cases, bringing the total to 62,339.

