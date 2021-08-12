Singareni increases retirement age of employees to 61

The orders will come into effect from March 31. All those who retired on or after March 31 have been asked to join the duties before August 31.

Hyderabad, Aug 12 (IANS) The state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd on Thursday issued orders enhancing the retirement age of its employees from 60 years to 61 years.

A total of 1,082 employees, who retired since March 31, can return to the work. They will be re-appointed.

The move to enhance the retirement age will benefit 43,899 employees and workers of Singareni.

The decision was taken at the 557th board of directors meeting last month. After the retirement age of all state government employees was increased from 58 to 61 years, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wanted Singareni to hike the retirement age of its employees.

He had held a review meeting with ministers and top officials last month to discuss the proposal and the problems faced in this regard.

The Chief Minister had asked Singareni Chairman & Managing Director N. Sridhar to discuss the proposal in the board meeting and take a decision.

--IANS

ms/vd