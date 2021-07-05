Singer-songwriter Zaeden unveils debut album

Zaeden started out as a DJ at just 14, which eventually led him to closing the show at David Guetta's Mumbai concert and playing at popular festivals such as Tomorrowland. 2019 saw the debut of his Hindi singer-songwriter persona with his track 'Tere Bina' which raked in 12 million views featuring Amyra Dastur.

In this new 11-track release, Zaeden recreates the warmth and vulnerability that are a signature on his recordings using contemporary Hindi pop sensibilities. The album is an engaging blend of intimate songwriting, foot-thudding instrumentation, breezy beats, silky vocals, earnest lyricism and immersive melodies.



Via the tracks, the artist navigates through relatable themes of infatuation, love, longing, detachment, heartbreak, and relationships in a pandemic struck world.

"Working and collaborating with some of the top producers, singers and songwriters made this album what it is today. Aakash Ravikrishnan, Tom Norris, Nischay Parekh, Hanita Bhambri, Nikita Ahuja, Yashraj, Polar Beats -- working with this extremely talented bunch of people has been an absolute honour. I think collaborations just bring out such a unique texture to the tracks, I'm really looking forward to working with synergistic artists in the near future as well.

"My transition from a Dj/Producer to a singer/songwriter hasn't been easy. However, with the support from my family, fans and my team, I just kept going. Singing and songwriting has opened up a completely new dimension for me and I can't wait to explore and dive deeper into this world," the 26-year-old shares.

"The word 'Genesis' in its literal sense means the birth of something novel. It's the perfect analogy for my career, it perfectly explains my evolution from DJ producer to singer-songwriter. All this while, through the transition I've come to re-discover myself as an artist and I couldn't think of a better word than 'Genesis' to describe the birth of my new sound. Whilst creating this album my goal was to put out music that will be therapeutic and comforting, given the turbulent times we live in," he concludes.

