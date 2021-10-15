Singhu killing: One Nihang Sikh surrenders before Haryana Police

According to the sources, the Nihang identified as Saravjeet Singh has surrendered before the police and will be presented before the court on Saturday.

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) A Nihang Sikh has taken the responsibility for the brutal killing of a man at the Singhu border early on Friday, official sources said.

Sources told IANS that Saravjeet Singh used to take care of the horses that were brought to the Singhu border by a group of Nihang.

Saravjeet surrendered to the Haryana Police in front of a huge crowd that was raising religious slogans.

Earlier in the day, a man with a hand chopped off was found brutally killed at the Haryana-Delhi Singhu border. The dead body was found at the same place where farmers have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws for the past one year.

It is alleged that the man was caught while desecrating a Sikh religious book, however, an official confirmation about this is still awaited.

According to several videos that have surfaced on social media, it seems that the man was tortured before he was brutally killed.

