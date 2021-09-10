'Single Donor Platelet (SDP) machine effective for dengue patients'

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Amid an outbreak of dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh, the president of Kanpur's Private Nursing Home Association, Dr MK Saraogi said that Single Donor Platelet (SDP) machines can help dengue patients get access to platelets.



Speaking to ANI, Saraogi said, "Nowadays almost every hospital has Single Donor Platelet (SDP) machine which helps in donating the platelets at the earliest. A donor can donate the platelets at a faster pace with the help of this machine."

Earlier, a donor used to take a lot of time to donate platelets to dengue patients, he said.

Further, he appealed to the dengue patients to bring along donors of the same blood group while coming to the hospital, so that they can their lives at the earliest. The machine is very effective for the patients and donors can also recover within two to three days.

Every year, viral fever and dengue spread in the country during this weather, however, people are more aware this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Talking about the patients from remote areas, he said that they should get admitted to city hospitals whenever the condition becomes critical because hospitals in remote areas are not so well-equipped as compared to city hospitals.

An ICU in-charge, Leelamani hospital, Sonali Singh said, "Every day, at least 2-3 viral or dengue fever patients get admitted here. But the situation is completely under control as we have every facility in the hospital, along with separate child specialists. Patients are also satisfied with the treatment of the hospital."

Cases of dengue and viral fever have been on the surge in states, especially among children. In Uttar Pradesh, the government is taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral and dengue fever.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Autonomous State Medical College in Firozabad to enquire about the health of children who were admitted there and instructed the officials concerned to send special teams to Mathura, Mainpuri, and Firozabad districts to take appropriate steps to contain vector-borne diseases. (ANI)

