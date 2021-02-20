Sinister plan behind toolkit to defame India, cause violence: Delhi Police tells court

Delhi Police also alleged that the toolkit diverts to sites "which divert mind somewhere else"."Those sites state that India is committing genocide in Kashmir and other places. People are then asked to organise solidarity protests," Delhi police said.During the hearing in Patiala House court, Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana made several queries and asked the prosecution about the evidence."What evidence you have collected so far regarding the connection of toolkit and violence held on January 26? Is there any evidence? Or are we on surmises on conjectures?" he asked.Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju and Additional Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmad represented Delhi Police and strongly opposed the bail petition of Disha Ravi.They submitted that she created a WhatsApp Group called International Farmers Strike and on January 20 this year, a draft was created and shared on the said group for comments.They said the toolkit was later shared with Poetic Justice Foundation, which is based in Canada.The counsels said somehow the toolkit got leaked in social media and was available in the public domain and its deletion was planned.Police also alleged that Poetic Justice Foundation and Sikh for Justice were inter-linked and have the same motives related to Khalistan. Police also submitted that investigation was at a crucial stage and they have to move further about incidents on January 26 in which hundreds of policemen were injured.ASG SV Raju also submitted that systematic effort was made to remove everything and completely replace the old contents in toolkit and the outfits used Disha "as a front" to carry out their nefarious activities."Disha created WhatsApp group whose function was to create the Toolkit. Later, Disha Ravi deleted group chats on her links with the Poetic Justice Foundation and she is destroying evidence. This shows there was a sinister plan behind this toolkit. She is the one who asked Greta Thunberg to delete the document. If it was so innocuous, why she asked Greta Thunberg to remove (the document)?" police asked.Advocate Sidharth Aggarwal, who appeared for Disha Ravi, refused the allegations made by police against her and raised several questions over the investigation and over sedition charges in the case."If highlighting the farmers' protests on the global platform is sedition, then I'm guilty. Delhi Police are saying that there could be more mobiles, more laptops and other electronic devices. But in five days police remand, I was not even taken to Bengaluru, no raid was conducted," he said.Aggarwal stated that the "problem is that Disha spoke to Greta Thunberg and convinced her to support farm issues by a tweet. Disha has nothing to do with Khalistan".Pressing for grant of bail to Disha Ravi, he said she is not the organiser (of the toolkit) and added that she has not done anything wrong.After hearing lengthy arguments for around three hours, the judge kept the order reserved.The order on the bail plea is now scheduled to be passed on February 23.Disha Ravi was sent to judicial custody for three days yesterday. She was taken into custody on February 13 from Bengaluru in connection with the 'toolkit' case as part of the police probe into violence on January 26 in the national capital during the tractor march called by farmers protesting against three new farm laws. (ANI)