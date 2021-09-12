Sinovac launches clinical trial of vaccine on children, teenagers in S. Africa

Johannesburg, Sep 12 (IANS) Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech on Friday launched the Phase III clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine on a group of children and teenagers between six months and 17 years old in South Africa.

The study, carried out in collaboration with South African company Numolux Group, has enrolled approximately 2,000 participants in the country, who will receive two doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine or a placebo, 28 days apart. The efficacy assessment will be based on relevant indicators, the Xinhua news agency reported.