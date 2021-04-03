Sinovac, Sinopharm show safety, efficacy: WHOs

Geneva, April 3 (IANS) Chinese vaccine makers Sinopharm and Sinovac have presented data on their Covid-19 vaccines demonstrating safety and good efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 disease, a vaccine expert from the World Health Organization (WHO) has said recently.

During a news briefing on Wednesday, Alejandro Cravioto, chair of the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), said the information that the companies shared publicly at the SAGE meeting last week clearly indicates "they have levels of efficacy that would be compatible with the requirements that WHO has asked for this vaccine", the Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.