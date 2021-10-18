Sipping on some G & T

Peppermint G & T
Ingredients:
* 50 ml Bombay Sapphire
* 40 ml peppermint tea
* 60 ml premium tonic water
* Mint sprig
* Star Anise
Method:
* Fill a balloon glass with ice
* Add 50 ml Bombay Sapphire and 40 ml peppermint tea
* Top up with 60ml premium tonic water
* Garnish with a mint sprig & star anise
Cranberry G & T
Ingredients:
* 50ml Bombay Sapphire
* 30ml cranberry juice
* 70ml premium tonic water
* A lime wedge
Method:
* Fill a balloon glass with ice
* Add 50ml Bombay Sapphire
* Add 30ml cranberry juice
* Top up with 70ml premium tonic water
* Garnish with a lime wedge
Spiced Mule
Ingredients:
* 45 ml Bombay Sapphire
* 15 ml lime juice
* Dashes aromatic bitter
* 30ml ginger beer
* Lime wedge
* Cinnamon stick
Method :
* Fill a mule mug with ice
* Add 45ml Bombay Sapphire
* Add 15ml lime juice and dashes aromatic bitter
* Top up with 30 ml ginger beer
* Garnish with a lime wedge & cinnamon stick
Orange and pepper twist
Ingredients:
* 50ml Bombay Sapphire
* 100ml tonic water (chilled & freshly opened)
* 1 Orange wedge
* 2 Full grinds of black pepper
Method:
* Squeeze an orange wedge into a Balloon glass
* Add two grinds of black pepper
* Pour in the Bombay Sapphire and swirl the glass to mix and infuse
* Fully fill the glass with cubed ice and stir to mix and chill
* Top with 100ml of tonic water by pouring it gently down the bar spoon to retain as much effervescence as possible
* Gently fold/stir with a bar spoon to combine
