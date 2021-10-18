Sipping on some G & T

* Top up with 60ml premium tonic water

* Garnish with a mint sprig & star anise

Cranberry G & T

Ingredients:

* 50ml Bombay Sapphire

* 30ml cranberry juice

* 70ml premium tonic water

* A lime wedge

Method:

* Fill a balloon glass with ice

* Add 50ml Bombay Sapphire

* Add 30ml cranberry juice

* Top up with 70ml premium tonic water

* Garnish with a lime wedge

Spiced Mule

Ingredients:

* 45 ml Bombay Sapphire

* 15 ml lime juice

* Dashes aromatic bitter

* 30ml ginger beer

* Lime wedge

* Cinnamon stick

Method :

* Fill a mule mug with ice

* Add 45ml Bombay Sapphire

* Add 15ml lime juice and dashes aromatic bitter

* Top up with 30 ml ginger beer

* Garnish with a lime wedge & cinnamon stick

Orange and pepper twist

Ingredients:

* 50ml Bombay Sapphire

* 100ml tonic water (chilled & freshly opened)

* 1 Orange wedge

* 2 Full grinds of black pepper

Method:

* Squeeze an orange wedge into a Balloon glass

* Add two grinds of black pepper

* Pour in the Bombay Sapphire and swirl the glass to mix and infuse

* Fully fill the glass with cubed ice and stir to mix and chill

* Top with 100ml of tonic water by pouring it gently down the bar spoon to retain as much effervescence as possible

* Gently fold/stir with a bar spoon to combine

