Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi receives 7.5 tonnes of liquid oxygen

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in the national capital received a total of 7.5 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in the early hours of Wednesday, the hospital has informed.



A tanker with 2.5 tonnes of oxygen reached the hospital at 12.30 am while additional five tonnes of oxygen was sent by INOX at 2.30 am on Wednesday.

The hospital was struggling with the refill process of the empty oxygen cylinders lying with them by the regular vendors for the fifth consecutive day and a group of businessmen from INOX helped it filling 64 oxygen cylinders and sent all of them to the hospital.

Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr DS Rana thanked businessmen Gaurav and his team for help in refilling the oxygen cylinders and helping patients.

"It is for the fifth day today that the regular vendors have not refilled any of the oxygen cylinders lying with them. The above group of 19 businessmen from Phoenix-Group came forward at the time of crisis and helped refill 64 oxygen cylinders and helped our sick Covid patients," Dr DS Rana said in a statement.

A total of 544 patients are currently admitted at Sir Ganga Ram hospital. Of which 127 patients are on oxygen support, 112 on Nasal Prong, two people are on high flow Oxygen Support and 12 on NIV ventilation.

At least 28 patients are on ventilator support, 41 on Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) support.

The patients admitted in COVID emergency is 40 and 28 people are in trolleys.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 24,149 new COVID-19 cases and 381 deaths, the highest single-day toll for the national capital since the outbreak of the pandemic. (ANI)