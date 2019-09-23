Sirsa meets Home Minister Amit Shah, demands security for witnesses of 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Siromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought security for witnesses in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case allegedly involving Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Speaking to ANI here after the meeting, Sirsa said he fears for the security of the witnesses in the case related to the killing of Sikhs outside Rakab Ganj Gurudwara in the national capital after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984."I discussed the riot case involving Kamal Nath. The case against him has been opened but witnesses appeared before SIT today. We fear for witnesses' security. They should be provided security. Hearing on this case should be speeded up so that Kamal Nath can get the punishment for his crime," Sirsa told ANI.Sirsa said he told Shah to ensure that the victims of the 1984 Sikh riots get justice. "It will send a clear message to Sikhs worldwide that judiciary and police are committed to delivering justice to victims. It will send a message that the government is working toward ensuring justice to Sikh victims," he said.He accused the Congress of "rewarding" those who perpetrated attacks on Sikhs during the anti-Sikh riots.Earlier this month, the Home Ministry asked the Special Investigation Team to reopen some anti-Sikh riot cases in which the accused were either acquitted or the trial closed. These include a case against Kamal Nath. (ANI)