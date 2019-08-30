New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday termed the incident in which a Sikh priest's daughter was forcibly converted to Islam in Lahore's Nankana Sahib area, as 'crime against humanity' and urged the central government to take up the issue at every international forum including the United Nations.

Talking to ANI, Sirsa raised his concerns over the plight of religious minorities especially the Sikhs in Pakistan and slammed Imran Khan government for not being sensitive towards them."I urge the government and the entire Sikh community across the globe to rake up the issue at every forum including United Nations," he said.Sirsa was reacting to reports that a Sikh girl was forcibly converted to Islam and made to marry a Muslim man. Her family has lodged an FIR and in a video, urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against the culprits."It is not an issue of an individual but a case of crime against humanity. I have urged the External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar) to voice concern at the UN over the issue," he said, while adding that all countries should raise their voice over the incidents of crime against humanity in Pakistan.Sirsa said that recent case of the Sikh girl was not the first incident and it has been happening regularly in Pakistan."Sikhs in Pakistan are in fear. Parents are worried about the future of their daughters. Every now and then there are cases of crime against Sikhs. They are kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam and married to Muslim men. Its a matter of great worry for us," he said.Slamming the Pakistan government for not taking prompt action against the culprits and he said that the ruling dispensation should act sensitively on such issues.The 19-year-old girl is the daughter of a 'granthi' (priest) of Gurudwara Tambu Sahib.According to reports, she was forcibly taken away at gunpoint on the night of August 27-28.In a video message, her brother said, "Our family has faced a tragic incident as some goons forcibly entered our house and abducted my younger daughter. They tortured her and forcibly converted her to Islam."He also sought help from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (ANI)