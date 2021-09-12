SI's sacrifice will not go in vain, says J&K Lt Gov

Srinagar, Sep 12 (IANS) JK&K Lt Gov Manoj Sinha condemned the killing of a police sub inspector by terrorists in Srinagar on Sunday, saying the terrorists reponsible will be punished for the act.

"I strongly condemn brutal killing of our braveheart Police Officer Arshad Ashraf Mir by terrorists. This is a handiwork of enemies of humanity & peace. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain, terrorists will be punished for the act. Heartfelt condolences to the martyr's family," the Lt Governor's office said in a tweet.