Sisodia inspects new classrooms in Delhi govt schools

During an inspection visit to under-construction school buildings, he stressed that classrooms be interactive, so that when students return to the schools and look at their colourful classes, they get motivated to learn and engage.

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the classrooms in under-construction school buildings would be designed keeping in mind the psyche of children.

Sisodia, who has charge of the education portfolio, said: "Keeping in mind the security and safety of children, we are not calling students back to school anytime soon. We are, however, ensuring that the construction work for new and improved classrooms is done at a fast pace so when children do end up returning back to school, they are welcomed by new and colourful classrooms with the best facilities."

Going around the SKV Kondli, the GGSS Kalyanpuri, the Government Co-ed School at IP Extension and the Government Co-ed Senior Secondary School in Preet Vihar, he said that the construction work in SKV Kondli School, where 20 new classrooms are coming up, has completed and will be fully finished by June end.

Similarly, construction work has also completed in GGSS Kalyanpuri School, where 20 new classrooms have come up.

As many 84 new classrooms have been added at the Government Co-ed School, IP Extension, and the building would be ready by July. The expansion of the Government Co-ed Senior Secondary School in Preet Vihar is underway and it will be ready by August.

--IANS

pd/vd