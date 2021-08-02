Sisodia meets Delhi traders on GST issue

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government passed the bill during the monsoon session of the Delhi assembly on July 30.

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday held a meeting with the representatives of trade unions of different markets, three days after the AAP government passed the Goods and Service Tax (GST) (Amendment) Bill.

During the meeting on Monday, Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, stated the GST audit, which used to be done earlier by the traders will not be needed anymore.

He said that so far, if the GST 3B was late, a rule of interest was attached to the entire output tax, but now after the change in section 50, interest will have to be paid only on the net cash liability.

Similarly, previously, there was a provision to pay tax and fine in case of detention or confiscation of goods. Now, traders and transporters have been given relief by changing it. The rules to prevent evasion of GST by creating bogus firms have also been tightened, which will ensure that the masterminds of such thefts are caught and held accountable.

"Delhi government keeps on taking suggestions from the traders from time to time and makes its policies based on those suggestions. The doors of the Delhi government are always open for our traders and they can provide their suggestions any time to the Delhi government," Sisodia said.

The traders who participated in the meeting were from several markets in Delhi such as -- Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Karol Bagh, Khari Baoli, Connaught Place, South Ex., Nehru Place, Kamla Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Shahdara, Rajouri Garden, Sarojini Nagar, etc.

