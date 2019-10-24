Sisodia opens astro turf for hockey at Delhi school

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here on Thursday inaugurated astro turf synthetic field for hockey at a government school in Vivek Vihar. This is the third such ground in the city government school.

"The astro turfs set up at these schools offer a world-class experience to players that too free of cost," an official statement said.

Talking about the need for providing adequate sports facilities to students in schools and to help them hone skills as sportspersons, Sisodia said East Delhi children earlier attended private training due to the lack of options.

"We have tried to address this issue, and today we have a number of sports facilities in different schools of East Delhi," he said. Sisodia, also the Education Minister, said youth not only needed to practice as a sportsperson but also think as a sportsperson. "The mindset needs to change", he said. "Sports is not only about winning championships, but also a way of living. You either think as a winner or a loser. I want the younger generation to adopt the winning spirit of a true sportsperson. Only then they will be able to overcome hurdles," he said. nks/rt/pcj