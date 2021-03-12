Sisodia orders probe into financial irregularities in Delhi's aided colleges

The development came after reports that some Delhi Government-funded colleges have not disbursed salary to teachers and other staff. "It was brought to my notice that several Delhi government funded colleges of Delhi University have not disbursed salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff from the grant-in-aid released for the third quarter of 2020-21," Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi Government, said.

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday directed the Directorate of Higher Education to set up an enquiry committee to look into financial irregularities in the government-funded colleges in Delhi University.

"I've also come to know that many of the colleges have not submitted the utilisation certificates of the grant-in-aid given in the third quarter," he added.

Sisodia also said that the Delhi Government will take strict action against those found responsible in the matter.

He further said the enquiry committee will look into irregularity of funds in 12 Delhi Government funded colleges.

"If colleges have not disbursed salaries, then what has been done with the funds? What is the reason that utilisation certificates have not been submitted? The non-submission of utilisation certificates seems to indicate financial irregularities. It seems like an attempt to avoid scrutiny and accountability," he stated.

Issuing a direction for setting up an inquiry committee, he said, "DoE is hereby directed to set up an enquiry committee, which should include senior accounts functionaries to look into how the third quarter grants and existing surplus funds have been spent with transparency. Strongest action needs to be taken against any financial irregularities by these Delhi Government colleges."

--IANS

pd/ash