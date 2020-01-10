Sisodia raises Rs 28 lakh for polls through online crowdfunding

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday announced small donors played a key role in his poll financing as he raised Rs 28 lakh through online crowdfunding in just two days.

He said of the 1,310 donors, 75 per cent gave Rs 1,000 or less.

"Mission accomplished! (Rs) 28 lakhs required to fight (the) election in my assembly raised online through crowdfunding in just 2 days! Big thanks to each of the 1,310 donors who made it possible. You give me confidence that people of our country strongly want to stand behind clean politics," Sisodia tweeted.

Sisodia's crowdfunding campaign, launched on January 8, reached the target within just 48 hours, he said. The Aam Aadmi Party had been raising funds to contest the Delhi Assembly elections, and taking donations from the people to meet the fund deficit. Sisodia, also the Delhi Education Minister, chose an online crowdfunding campaign to raise the funds for the election. He had told the donors that AAP is trying to give world-class education by bringing massive changes in the government schools of Delhi and appealed to them to support the party by giving donations. The campaign aimed to raise Rs 28 lakh from online donors and a month's target was given to reach the target, the party said. "After having worked for five years to transform Delhi's schools, I am now going back to people to seek re-election and carry on the Delhi Education Revolution. Contribute to my campaign to help me continue this work in Delhi's schools," he had tweeted on January 8. The same day, he said in just 11 hours, 270 people have contributed Rs 5.2 lakh for the Delhi Education Revolution. Sisodia on Friday said people have come appreciating the "honest governance of the AAP" and their relentless work for the development of Delhi. "People are deeply impressed by the honest governance of the AAP government. I am happy to say that we have reached the target just within 48 hours with the massive participation of the people. These small amounts have played an important role in meeting the target. I am grateful to all those who supported us," he said. nks/vd