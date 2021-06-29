Sisodia reviews EMC, launches web app to access learning material

During a meeting with senior officials of the education department of Delhi government, in further development in the project, a web application was launched on Tuesday which will help school management to access EMC related teaching-learning material.

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday reviewed Delhi government's ambitious project - entrepreneurship mindset curriculum (EMC), which has been announced earlier in view to prepare the students with business mindset.

"The purpose of EMC is to work and build on the entrepreneurial mindset of our students. Our school community, especially our teachers and heads of schools need to accept EMC as a subject in their daily teaching and learning," Sisodia, who is also education minister of Delhi, said.

During the discussion with officials, Sisodia asserted that the project is not just a scheme but an indispensable subject that will equip students with the mindset and skills needed to triumph any challenge. "We have to take the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum very seriously and through it enable students to apply what they learn. EMC as a subject will help students identify opportunities for self and will be successful in careers and life," He added.

According to the statement, the project has been designed in a way that students can learn through interaction in their daily occurrence in life. "The theme (subject) of EMC includes sharing success stories of students and activities, there is a Micro-Research project where students understand the pros and cons of being an entrepreneur," said an official.

The government has also planned to disburse Rs 2,000 to children, after reviewing the prototype they create based on their idea. "We are ready to give Rs 50,000 if children want to form a group of 25 students and create an enterprise," Sosida said.

