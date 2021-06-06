Sisodia slams BJP over refusal to allow doorstep delivery of ration in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Soon after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra called the doorstep delivery of ration by the Delhi government a "scam", Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stated that the BJP wants to continue doing corruption similar to the Congress's rule by not allowing the launch of the scheme.



"I believe, he (Patra) wanted to say that Aam Admi Party (AAP) should not point towards the corruption in the ration distribution. BJP will continue doing corruption as Congress did in its 70 years of rule," said Sisodia while speaking to ANI.

The Deputy Chief Minister further condemned Patra for not talking about the hardships of the poor while procuring their rations.

"I was hoping that the BJP leaders would understand the matter and would take note of the fact that if pizza can be delivered then why not ration. However, listening to Sambit Patra's press conference, he did not utter a word about this scheme. He did mention that 80 crore people get ration but skipped highlighting the problems faced by the poor in procuring their ration. He is not interested in stopping the stealing of the poor's fraction of ration but instead, he is more interested in abusing the Chief Minister," he told ANI.

Manish Sisodia claimed that the AAP-led state government is willing to provide the rations at the doorstep of the poor by charging Rs 2 however, the BJP government is charging Rs 3.

Infuriated that the Central government did not permit doorstep delivery of ration, which was scheduled to start on Monday, the Deputy Chief Minister said that if several other items can be delivered, so can ration.

"If things like clothes, mobile phones, refrigerator, televisions etc can be delivered at home, then ration which is provided by the government should also reach the doorstep of the poor. The Delhi government wants that ration should be sent to the poor at his/her doorstep," said Sisodia.

He also claimed that part of the ration belonging to the poorer section of the country is stolen by some.

"We all know how much is stolen from the part of the ration of the poor. Sometimes, they do not get it on time, or do not get it in full and surprisingly sometimes do not get it at all," he said. (ANI)