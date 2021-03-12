Sisodia targets BJP highlighting AAP's 'Deshbhakti' budget

He said if hoisting the national flag is patriotism, then AAP believes that making a good education policy is also 'Deshbhakti'.

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Since the day he presented the Delhi government's 'Deshbhakti' Budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said people from all sections of the society have openly accepted it.

Speaking on the Delhi Budget, Sisodia who is also the Finance Minister slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying they talk about 'Deshbhakti' but have made the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi corrupt bodies.

Challenging the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Sisodia said, "Be careful the party that has come up with the 'Deshbhakti' budget is not like you. Our patriotism is quite different from yours. Our 'Deshbhakti' is developing Delhi, educating children, ensuring the security of women etc."

Sisodia gave a slogan -- 'Muh mein Shri Ram hai, aur hath mein Sanvidhan hai'. He took a direct jibe at the BJP, saying, "BJP's 'Deshbhakti' is nothing but pretence. The Aam Aadmi Party's 'Deshbhakti' is different from the BJP," he added.

"BJP's patriotism is just a slogan and we do not need it. People need development and not 'fake Deshbhakti' of the BJP," said Sisodia.

He said whatever the Delhi government has promised in the annual Budget for 2021-22 would be achieved. He also defended his announcement of making Delhi's per capita income equivalent to that of Singapore.

"The Opposition is trying to take this issue as an attack to prove us wrong. But I tell you, what I had mentioned in the budget was after thorough examination. And we will prove it," he added.

