Sisodia's statements on deaths due to oxygen shortage misleading: Govt sources

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): After Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that Lieutenant General Anil Baijal rejected the proposal to form a committee to investigate deaths due to lack of oxygen, sources said that statements made by the Delhi Deputy CM were misleading on Friday.



Sisodia, earlier in the day, had claimed that the Central government wanted to hide the deaths due to lack of oxygen and the L-G has rejected a proposal to form a committee to investigate the deaths due to oxygen shortage.

Sources told ANI, "Neither the L-G nor GoI have said that deaths due to oxygen shortage should not be probed.

Sources added, "It has submitted its interim report and is working on the final report. The L-G and the Union Health Minister have reiterated that the said committee should be allowed to do its work. Setting up of another committee for the same purpose will only create confusion."

"The Govt has also been advised to follow the directions of Courts in the matter," sources said. (ANI)

