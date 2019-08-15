Sister ties Rakhi on rifle of constable brother killed by Naxals in Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Constable Kavita Kaushal, sister of Assistant Constable Rakesh Kaushal who lost his life in a Naxal ambush in Aranpur last year kept the memory of her brother alive by in a unique manner when she tied rakhi to his rifle here on Thursday.

Kaushal was killed in an encounter with Naxalites in October 2018 along with two other policemen and a DD cameraperson. His sister who got his job on compassionate grounds requested for a field posting instead of an office job.Senior officials also conceded her demand to keep the service rifle of her brother."I want to take revenge on the Naxals. They attack security forces and commoners in ambush. I requested my senior official that I should be provided with the same rifle that my brother used to carry," said Kavita."I was employed in the Chhattisgarh police in place of my brother. I now want to join Danteshwari fighters and take revenge for my brother's death," she said.SP, Abhishek Pallav said Kavita was given the job of Rakesh Kaushal on compassionate grounds."She is given the job on the compassionate ground. Earlier she requested for the office work but on seeing other women commandoes she expressed willingness to join the operations. She also requested for her brother's rifle," the senior police official said."My brother always used to visit me on Raksha Bandhan. His absence is felt but I tied rakhi on his rifle which he used to carry along with him," she said (ANI)