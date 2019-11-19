Sisters' killings: Cong for Shah help to unmask Left 'plot'

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) In a surprise move, the Congress has sought intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI probe into the sensational murder of two Dalit sisters in which the accused were allegedly shielded by the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala.

Raising the issue during zero hour in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Congress sought intervention of the Union Home Minister to order a CBI probe into the gruesome killings which has rocked the southern state.

Amid noisy scenes in the House, Congress MP from Mavelikara, Kodikummil Suresh alleged the accused were blatantly shielded by the Left government led by CPI(M). The MP said the investigation was manipulated by the police to favour the culprits who indulged in unatural sex and torture, which finally culimated into the cold-blooded killings of the two sisters aged, 9 and 11 years.

The Congress sought a CBI investigation to unravel the "deep-rooted conspiracy", ostensibly ignored by the police. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah was not present in the House when the issue was raised, his deputy, G. Kishan Reddy was later seen discussing the matter with the COngress leader. Speaker Om Birla said the matter was serious and the House would look into it. The case surfaced in January 2017 and sent shock waves in Kerala. As per reports, an 11-year-old girl's body was found by her nine-year-old sister in her house in a village in Palakkad district. Two months later, the younger girl was also found dead in her home in similar circumstances. Post-mortem reports of both victims showed signs of sexual abuse and the mother reportedly told police that she had witnessed one of the accused sexually abuse one of the girls. The Kerala police have arrested five persons in the case. However, lack of sufficient evidence and a weak prosecution enabled the accused to get acquitted by a court. Mass protests were witnessed in the state, raising doubts over the credibility of police investigation. The victim's family had earlier alleged that the accused were close to the CPI-M and were shielded by the police. ds/prs