Sisters found dead in UP field

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), March 23 (IANS) Two teenage sisters were found dead on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances in a Pilibhit village in Uttar Pradesh.

The girls, aged 17 and 19, had gone out of their home to attend to nature's call on Monday night but did not return.

When the family went out to look for them, one of them was found dead in a field in Jasauli village while the other was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday morning.