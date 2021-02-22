Siswan to be developed as world-class tourist destination: Punjab CM

Mohali/Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 22 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that Siswas will soon be developed as a world-class tourist destination.



Launching informational materials for the Siswan Community Reserve, Singh released various promotional and informational materials including brochures, pamphlets and movie teasers in his office. A logo of Siswan Community Reserve was also launched.

As per a statement, various initiatives have been taken up in the area, keeping in mind the immense tourism potential of the area.

"Primarily, visitor amenities like Nature Interpretation Center, Thematic Gates and signage, food court, washroom facilities, nature trails, jungle safari will be provided. The conservation issues like introduction of spotted deer, wild hares and other species which once thrived in the area but have reduced in numbers through the years, are also being addressed," the statement said.

The Chief Minister also said that the development of tourist-friendly infrastructure and amenities coupled with promotional activities will lead to an increase in footfall which will subsequently benefit the local community by way of additional job creation and various income-generating activities.

Situated on the foothills of the Shivaliks, Siswan has dense forests, pristine water and rich biodiversity making it a perfect destination for nature lovers. The area has a rich history, with fossil records indicating the presence of the Soanian civilisation.

The area also falls in the old trade route connecting India with the middle Asian countries and Eastern Europe. (ANI)

