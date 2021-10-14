  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. SIT arrives in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri for probe into incident

SIT arrives in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri for probe into incident

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Oct 14th, 2021, 15:30:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Visual of SIT with security forces in Lakhimpur Kheri district. (Photo/ANI)

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, on Thursday reached the site along with security forces.

A total of eight people including three farmers had died in the violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3.
A Congress delegation on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding an independent judicial investigation by a Commission comprising of two sitting judges of the Supreme Court of India or the High Court. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features