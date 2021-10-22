SIT chief of Lakhimpur Kheri case, 5 other IPS officers transferred

Agarwal, who was till now attached to the DGP headquarters, has been posted as the DIG Devipatan Range.

Lucknow, Oct 22 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has transferred six IPS officers, including Upendra Agarwal, who is heading the SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

However, Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel, said Upendra Agarwal will continue to head the SIT.

The officers transferred on Friday include three of Inspector General rank and three in Deputy Inspector General rank.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up by the state government to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri violence where eight persons, including four farmers were killed.

Others transferred include DIG Devipatan, Rakesh Singh who has been shifted to Prayagraj in the same capacity while IG Prayagraj K.P. Singh is the new IG Ayodhya range.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ayodhya range, Sanjeev Gupta has been shifted as IG law and order at the DGP headquarters and Rajesh Modak, who was holding the charge, has been made new IG Basti range.

IG Basti range, Anil Kumar Rai, has been shifted in the same capacity to Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

