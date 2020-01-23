SIT formed to investigate murder of 7 people in J'khand's Chaibasa

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): An eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate into the killing of seven people who were allegedly murdered in Burugulikera village of Chaibasa for staging a protest against the Pathalgadi movement here.

SIT has been ordered to submit their first report within five days on the findings of the investigation.



Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Wednesday ordered an SIT probe into the incident.

Pathalgadi refers to a practice of placing stone plaques with declarations and warning inscribed on them at the entry point of villages.

The plaques, proclaiming allegiance to the Constitution, carried inscriptions dismissing the authority of centre and state governments in the villages. (ANI)

