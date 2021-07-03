SIT raids office of main accused in Kolkata vaccine scam

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 3 (ANI): The office of Debanjan Deb, the man behind the Kolkata alleged vaccination scam who impersonated as an IAS officer, was raided on Saturday by the Detective Department of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).



According to the Kolkata Police, voluminous material, such as attendance registers, visitor slips, applications for jobs, fake tender documents and several others have been seized.

Further investigation is underway.

At least three people, including Deb and two of his employees Indrajit Shaw and security personnel Arbinda Baidya have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Shaw was arrested on Friday and was instrumental in organising a vaccination camp in City College, Kolkata.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday asked the West Bengal government to file an affidavit by Friday in the case.

A team of the Kolkata police had on Monday conducted a raid at the residence of Deb, who allegedly organised fake COVID-19 vaccination camps impersonating as an IAS officer in the city.

Police said the accused had confessed to having organised two such camps in the city -- at City College and Kasba.

An SIT was formed on June 25 by the police to investigate the matter two days after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was allegedly given fake vaccination at such a camp. Deb was subsequently arrested based on Chakraborty's complaint. (ANI)

