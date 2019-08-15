SIT set up to probe Faridabad DCP suicide case, SHO held

The SIT has been set up on Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar's order given the involvement of an SHO in the case.

According to Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh, the SIT, being headed by Anil Yadav, Faridabad Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), has taken over the case from the district police.

The Faridabad police had detained Abdul Shaheed, SHO of the Bhupani area, after his name surfaced in the suicide note of Kapoor. After being questioned since Wednesday, he was arrested on Thursday.

Shaheed would be produced before court on Friday and the police would try to get his custody for further interrogation. Kapoor in his suicide note had written that he was being blackmailed by Shaheed and one other man. But he didn't mention the name or the role of the other person. The police team is investigating it. Kapoor, an IPS officer, shot himself with his service revolver at his official residence in upscale Faridabad, around 5.45 a.m. on Wednesday. A police officer said he put the barrel in his mouth and pressed the trigger. The bullet exited from the other side. At the time of the incident, Kapoor's wife and son Arjun Kapoor were present at their house.