Sitharaman gives mantra of restraint to tax collectors but says deadlines are realistic

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): In order to help entrepreneurs to carry out their business, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said she has directed the tax administrators to be restraint in the tax collection process and also asked them to understand the businesses.



"Deadlines regarding tax collection, which have been given in consultation with all authorities, are all not impossible but are achievable deadlines. Therefore, my request was not to overreach, not to overstate themselves in the collection process. It is achievable if they are able to go with a bit of restraint," she told reporters here.

The minister said that tax administrators should facilitate businesses, which essentially create jobs.

"Whatever be the size small, medium, micro, nano or large entrepreneurs of this country, we want them to carry out their business without a worry... So that everyone carries on with their business, which essentially creates jobs," she said.

"It is important that tax administrators do their job of tax collection and enforcement of tax rules. They also need to understand businesses and ways to facilitate these as well," she said. (ANI)