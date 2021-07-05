  1. Sify.com
  4. Sitharaman holds interaction with G20 panel on Financing Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness,Response

Sitharaman holds interaction with G20 panel on Financing Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness,Response

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Jul 5th, 2021, 22:30:08hrs
Nirmala Sitharaman holding virtual interaction with the co-chairs of G20 HLIP on Financing the Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, in Delhi on Monday.

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held a virtual interaction with the co-chairs of G20 High-Level Independent Panel (HLIP) on Financing the Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness and Response on Monday.

According to the ministry, the Finance Minister shared India's preparedness and response to COVID-19 and highlighted the slew of measures undertaken by the Government in strengthening the healths system and supporting the Indian economy in the fight against the pandemic.
The co-chairs, Therman, Singapore Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies; Lawrence H. Summers, former US Treasury Secretary, and World Trade Organization Director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala participated in the interaction virtually, it said in a series of tweets.
Sitharaman and the co-chairs discussed the Panel's work which will be presented during the July G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting, it added.
"Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman today virtually interacted with the co-chairs of the #G20 High-Level Independent Panel (HLIP) on Financing the #GlobalCommons for #PandemicPreparedness and Response
@Tharman_S @LHSummers @NOIweala," tweeted the Ministry of Finance today.
In another tweet, the ministry said, "FM Smt @nsitharaman and #HLIP co-chairs @Tharman_S @LHSummers @NOIweala discussed the Panel's work which will be presented during the July #G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting."
"FM Smt @nsitharaman shared India's #preparedness and #response to #CoVID19 and highlighted the slew of measures undertaken by the Government in strengthening the #healthsystem and supporting the #Indianeconomy in the fight against the pandemic," it said. (ANI)

