Sitharaman inaugurates Competition Commission of India's regional office in Chennai

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman virtually inaugurated the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) regional office (South) in Chennai on Friday.



Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur was also present on the occasion.

Ashok Kumar Gupta, the chairperson, CCI, welcomed the Finance Minister and expressed his gratitude for inaugurating the office.



Gupta emphasised that the regional office in Chennai is a step towards augmenting CCI's regional presence and fulfill its duties as a federal regulator by engaging closely with states being important stakeholders in fostering greater competition in the economy. (ANI)

