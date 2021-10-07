Sitharaman lays foundation of ADB-aided projects in Assam

After laying the foundation stone for the hydro-electric power plant, she said that the Centre as well as the Assam government are committed to the development of Dima Hasao, a tribal-majority district in Assam.

Guwahati, Oct 7 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' for 120 MW capacity Rs 2,200 crore Lower Kopili Hydro Electric Project aided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

She said 77 per cent cost of the project would be borne by the Central government while the remaining 23 per cent would be shared by the state government.

The Finance Minister said that power generation is like blood donation for the economy.

She also laid the foundation stone of ADB-aided double-lane highway in Dima Hasao district in Haflong at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also attended the 'Bhoomi Pujan', said that the project will increase electricity supply from clean energy by 469 GWh by 2025 and reduce greenhouse gas emission by 360K tonnes annually.

He said that his government would work for the overall development of the mountainous Dima Hasao district, which shares border with Meghalaya, Manipur and Nagaland.

Sarma said that peace has returned to this district, leading to the rapid development, and also stepped up welfare activities for the benefit of the people.

The project will help in the all-round development of Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts as well as generate employment opportunities, the chief minister said.

"Rs 250 crore would be spent for construction of Umrongso-Lanka road within nine months. Improved road infrastructure would greatly facilitate tourist footfall in the region and boost the economic growth," he added.

--IANS

sc/pgh