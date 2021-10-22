Sitharaman meets UK Foreign Secretary, discusses green energy, several mutual areas of interests

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is on a two-day trip to India, and discussed "mutual areas of interest" including investments in green energy, infrastructure and National Monetization Pipeline.



In a series of tweets, the Ministry of Finance said, "Union Finance Minister Smt.

@nsitharaman held a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Ms @trussliz to discuss mutual areas of interest in New Delhi today."

"Finance Minister cited the close collaboration between the two countries, strengthened through the Comprehensive Strategy Partnership adopted by the Prime Ministers of India and UK in May 2021," said the ministry in another tweet.

"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman and Ms @trussliz discussed investments in green energy, infrastructure, National Monetization Pipeline, FinTech and IFSCA as key areas for further collaboration between UK and India," stated the ministry.

Earlier on Friday, Foreign Secretary Truss met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and said that partnership with India is absolutely crucial.

"I am delighted to make this one of my early priorities as Foreign Secretary and indeed our second meeting together. It is because we see our partnership with India as absolutely crucial. You believe in free enterprise and you believe in freedom," said UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss.

Truss stressed that both countries should work together on the set plans for the future.

"I think it's very important that countries like ours act together on our shared plans for the future. We have a huge opportunity to deepen our relationship in a number of areas whether it's security and defence, or technology, or health," said Truss.

She also congratulated the nation on vaccinating 1 billion Indians in record time.

"Vaccination is a great area of collaboration between our two countries - the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced here at the Serum Institute. There's so much more we can do in areas like sharing our expertise on the environment ahead of COP26," added Truss.

She also said, "I am very much looking forward to positive discussions that will take our relationship forward." (ANI)

