Sitharaman pays tribute to Vishwesha Teertha Swami in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday paid tributes to Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami in Bengaluru's Basavanagudi.

Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away earlier today at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt. He was given state honours in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Udupi city, earlier today.

The mortal remains of Teertha Swami were kept for the public to pay final tributes in Bengaluru, before being cremated at the evening.Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Vishvesha Teertha Swami."I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has also condoled the demise of Vishwesha Teertha Swami."May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain," the Chief Minister said in a statement.Meanwhile, the state government has announced three-day mourning from December 29-31, following the demise of Pejavara Mutt Seer.The last rites of Teertha Swami will be performed at 7 pm today evening at Vidyapeeth. (ANI)