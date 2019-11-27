Sitharaman's reply in Rajya Sabha, MPs doze off

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was denying that there is a slowdown in the economy in Parliament, her BJP colleagues sitting behind slowly started going to sleep.

Reporters in Parliament observed that Members of Parliament and Ministers were found sleeping during the debate on the economic slowdown in the Rajya Sabha.

There was a sequence to the events, as one MP started dozing while the Finance Minister was speaking. A little bit more into the reply and a second MP was also spotted dozing. Thereafter, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur was spotted trying to wake up the MPs from their slumber.

san/prs