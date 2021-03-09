Sitharaman's statement intensifies steel plant protests in Vizag

Visakhapatnam, March 10 (IANS) Visakhapatnam saw renewed protests opposing the steel plant privatisation plan on Tuesday after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman categorically stated in the Parliament that the public sector company -- Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) -- will be 100 per cent privatised.

In addition to the steel plant employees, their families and the port city residents, the steel plant received support from some unexpected quarters as well.

"If a private organisation can bring a loss making steel plant into profits, why can't our government do the same? It is not just a factory, it is our pride," said Kona Venkat, a Telugu film industry personality.

Similarly, one Bojja Suman, a non-resident Indian living in the US, has also voiced his support from continents away, carrying placards opposing the privatisation.

Immediately after Sitharaman's remarks, people in the port city increased the intensity of their protests.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam North MLA and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who recently submitted his resignation protesting the steel plant sale plan, condemned the Finance Minister for declaring that VSP will be sold away.

"I condemn Sitharaman's statements which are humiliating to the sacrifices and movements of the Telugu people," Rao said.

He also criticised the Finance Minister for going ahead and declaring that the steel plant will be privatised, despite civil society groups carrying out a movement against it.

The TDP leader highlighted that the Central government is making this move even after showing alternate ways to salvage the steel plant.

"We are still requesting the Central government to rethink and take back the decision, otherwise we will intensify our protest in a democratic way to put pressure on the Centre," Rao added.

--IANS

sth/arm