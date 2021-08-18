  1. Sify.com
  4. Sitting on reserved seats, US military dogs return home as chaos reigns at Kabul airport

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Aug 18th, 2021, 22:20:19hrs
By
Ateet Sharma
