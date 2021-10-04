Situation at Lakhimpur Kheri to be normalised by afternoon: UP top cop

The senior officials in the Uttar Pradesh Police said they were having regular interaction with the families of the victims and assured that their demands would be accepted, and the situation would be normalised soon.

Lucknow, Oct 4 (IANS) A day after nine, including four farmers, were allegedly killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, the state police said on Monday that the situation would be normalised by afternoon.

"Several rounds of conversations were held with the victim's families. We are still in touch with the families and trying to convince them to take the bodies for cremation. Their all demands have been noted down and action would be taken against the accused. Hopefully, the situation would be normalised by 2 p.m.," IG (Lucknow) Laxmi Singh said, while talking to IANS on Monday.

He further informed that a murder case has been filed against Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son and several others.

There is a heavy deployment of forces, including Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and UP Police to avoid any further incident as people from the surrounding areas are pouring at the protest site.

The farmers have submitted a complaint against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni and his son Ashish Mishra Teni at Tikunia over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

However, families along with thousands of farmers have placed the bodies on the road and are refusing to conduct last rites until their demands are fulfilled. More and more people from surrounding areas have joined the protest to extend their support to the farmers.

Farmers have demanded a compensation of Rs 41 crore and government jobs to the family members of the victims, who died due to violence at Lakhimpur Kheri.

"We want strict action against all who are involved in the matter. We want investigation into the matter by an independent inquiry committee," said a protesting farmer at Lakhimpur Kheri.

The farmers, who had assembled on Sunday to stop the visit of Union Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, said the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district started after one of the cars in the ministers' convoy mowed down the protesters. Visuals from the area showed arson and burnt vehicles.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has been detained by the police. He was on a sit-in outside his home in Lucknow after the police stopped him from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri district.

